Covid: Wales' beauty spots busy in Good Friday sunshine
- Published
Beauty spots in Wales have been busy on Good Friday as the sunny weather continued into the Easter weekend.
Car parks were full in both the Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia as tourists took advantage of more relaxed Covid rules.
Restrictions were eased last weekend to allow people in Wales to travel anywhere within the country and meet up with one other household outside.
Police issued warnings earlier this week after crowds gathered in Cardiff Bay, leading to violence and littering.
Extra stewards, barriers and bins were put in place ahead of the Easter weekend to prevent the issues reoccurring.
The Brecon Beacons National Park Authority tweeted on Friday to say five of its car parks in "waterfall country" were full, while cars lined the A470 near Pen y Fan, the highest peak in the national park.
In north Wales, car parks at Pen y Pass, near Snowdon, and at Bala Lake in Gwynedd were said to be busy.
Some of those who visited Cardiff Bay on Friday said they were appalled by the mess earlier in the week.
Visitor Naomi Randall said: "We've been keeping our rubbish, looking out for recycling bins, keeping it in our bags."
Ben and Molly, who were also visiting Cardiff Bay, called for people to be "responsible" and said littering was "disrespectful".
The latest Welsh coronavirus rules allow people to travel anywhere in Wales, while overnight stays in self-contained accommodation are also allowed.
However, it is still against the rules for people from other UK nations to travel into Wales, without a reasonable excuse.