Covid: Crowds gather in Cardiff Bay despite restrictions
Huge crowds have again gathered in Cardiff Bay, despite coronavirus restrictions still being in place.
Videos and pictures on social media showed hundreds of people on the steps outside the Senedd.
It follows similar scenes outside the same building earlier in the week, when three police officers were injured and litter was dumped on the waterfront.
Covid rules state only six people from two different households can meet outdoors.