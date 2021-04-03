Covid: Clean-up after crowds party in Cardiff Bay despite restrictions
Clean up work is under way after huge crowds gathered in Cardiff Bay on Friday, despite coronavirus restrictions still being in place.
Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said people who took part should be "deeply ashamed of themselves".
It follows similar scenes outside the Senedd earlier in the week, when three police officers were injured and litter was dumped on the waterfront.
Covid rules state six people from two different households can meet outdoors.
On Friday evening, Mr Thomas said police had taken over from council marshals, who had been patrolling the site in the day, after the situation "escalated".
He said he anticipated a "bombsite" due to the size of the crowds even though extra bins had been put out.
"Rubbish is just being dumped," he said.
"The clear-up will mean an unnecessary cost to the council and so the taxpayer."
BBC Wales has attempted to contact South Wales Police for comment. It is not known if any arrests have been made.
Volunteer litter picker Claire Heat, who has been helping with the clean-up since about 06:00 BST, said "there's broken glass everywhere" along with unopened bottles and cans of alcohol.
"I live down the road and you get used to the fact that you know it is going to be awful when you wake up," she said.
"The quicker we can get cleaned up and swept away the better it is for all the people that want to come down and enjoy the bay during the day."
At the scene: BBC Wales reporter Haf Edwards
Cleaning teams have been here since early this morning. Around me there are beer bottles, cans, crates, shattered glass, and hundreds of nitrous oxide canisters.
Some people have even left picnic blankets and a coat.
The smell of alcohol is lingering in the air.
A lot of the mess has been cleared up by now but one of the cleaning team supervisors tells me they'll be here until later this morning.
Supervisor Tony Tobenas said the area had been "obliterated" by the revellers overnight, which was "demoralising" for the clean-up crew who had been called in to deal with the mess from about 04:30."They shouldn't be here today - they should be home," he said."We've had to call them in to do this."This is additional [work] and got to be paid for."He said the mess had become worse since the restrictions allowing wider travel across Wales had been lifted."We are supplying bins for them and they just aren't using them. They're throwing things on the floor," he said.
'We're just not ready to party'
Lena Cric, a microbiologist from University College London, said it was not safe to "party" due to the threat of Covid.
"Not only are there lots of people together in a particular space but, also, they're drinking so they probably won't be wearing masks... inhibitions will be lowered and they'll be closer together," she said.
"We're just not ready to party.
"It's been really difficult for all of us and, you know, I absolutely understand that we want to see our friends and we want to let our hair down because it has been a really, really difficult year.
"But, ultimately, I don't think anywhere in the world, really, we're ready to party."