Langland Bay: Casualty flown to hospital after cliff fall
A casualty has suffered "severe" injuries after falling from cliffs near a beach in Swansea.
The male was rescued near Langland Bay by lifeboat volunteers and coastguard cliff specialists on Saturday at 13:15 BST.
The incident happened at an area known for "tombstoning", Mumbles Lifeboat Station said in a Facebook post.
The casualty was airlifted to Cardiff's University Hospital Wales. His condition is not known.
RNLI deputy coxswain James Bolter said: "We really are so grateful to the person with the cliff casualty who immediately called for help.
"This was a very serious incident. We hope all turns out well for the casualty."
The coastguard service said the rescue involved its Mumbles, Oxwich and Rhossili teams, a rescue helicopter, a heli-med helicopter, Mumbles lifeboat in shore and all weather lifeboat, the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Police.