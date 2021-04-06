Covid: Wales' over-50s vaccine target success disputed
- Published
Claims all over-50s and at-risk adults with underlying health conditions have been offered a Covid vaccine in Wales have been disputed.
Some people in those groups have said they are still waiting to be contacted to have their jab.
It comes after the Welsh government said on Monday it had already met the mid-April milestone target set for all UK governments.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said people should contact their health board.
Garry Edwards, 51, from Anglesey, is registered as asthmatic and said he was still waiting for his invitation.
He said he was previously told by his surgery only second jabs were being given, so he called Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board which confirmed he was on the list and would be called.
"I know a lot of people who have had, and a lot of people younger than me who have had it - I know people in their 40s who have had it," Mr Edwards said on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers.
"It's going to be done when it's done but when you are told you are going to be invited to have it... and it hasn't happened, then the statistics are wrong somewhere."
Other listeners to the programme messaged to say they were also still waiting for a first vaccine.
Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Covid-19 response at PHW, said vaccinations were delivered by health boards.
"I can't think of any systematic issue that would have led to several people having not received their vaccinations," he said.
"There may be isolated cases where that has happened, which obviously needs to be looked into, and the health boards are best placed to do that.
"Without looking into the specific details of each of those cases, it's difficult to say what might have happened, but I think the main thing to say is it's never too late.
"If you feel you haven't been given an appointment, you should immediately make contact with the health board."
On Monday, PHW said 1,490,372 people had received a first dose of the vaccine and 467,683 people were fully vaccinated, having had both jabs.
The Welsh government also said on Monday it had achieved its "second milestone" of vaccinating everyone over the age of 50 and those with underlying health issues by mid-April.
It comes after the top four priority groups in Wales, which is made up of all over-70s, including care home residents, were offered a jab by mid-February.