Covid vaccines: How to get your jab if you have missed out
All over-50s and at-risk adults with underlying health conditions should have been offered a Covid vaccine in Wales, according to the Welsh government.
But some people in those groups have been telling BBC Wales they are still waiting to be contacted.
As the roll out of a third new vaccine - the Moderna jab - gets under way, what should you do if you have still not had a date for your vaccination?
It all depends on where you live.
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, insisted: "It's important to say that absolutely nobody will be left behind or missed off from having the vaccination.
"We're doing everything we can and saying to people, if you're in the first nine groups, please contact your local health board or your GP to ensure you are on their list."
On getting second vaccines, Mr Hughes told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "If you've had the first jab, we will contact you in adequate time to ensure you get your second vaccine within the specified time window."
The Welsh government's strategy has been to vaccinate people based on the risk Covid-19 poses due to their age and health conditions.
As of 7 April, 47.7% of the Welsh population has had a first vaccine dose, with 15.1% having the full two-dose course.
If you have not been called for your jab, either in a letter or phone call, each health board in Wales is handling the issue differently.
The Welsh government has listed the advice for all seven boards:
If you are 80 or over and have not been contacted, you should contact your GP.
The advice is the same if you have previously been shielding or have underlying health conditions that would put you in priority groups four or six.
If you are 50 or over, you are advised to get in touch with the health board online and fill out its patient vaccine form.
Those in priority groups one to nine, aged 50 or over, or with underlying health issues making them vulnerable, are being asked to telephone the health board's vaccinations booking centre directly on 03000 840004.
The health board's latest vaccine information is also online, including details of where its vaccine centres are located.
People living in Cardiff and the Vale health board area are being advised to get the latest information on its vaccine roll out from its website.
The health board stressed that all appointments were being automatically scheduled and there was no need to call for a slot.
However, it suggested those in the following groups could come forward if they have not yet received a vaccine offer:
- Aged 75 and over: Contact your GP
- 75 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable or shielding: Contact your GP
- Aged 70-74: Contact the booking centre on 029 2184 1234
- Aged 74 and under and clinically extremely vulnerable or shielding: Contact the booking centre on 029 2184 1234
- Aged 70 and over and also housebound: Contact the booking centre on 029 2184 1234
- Frontline health and social care staff should email: cvuhb.massimms@wales.nhs.uk
If you live in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board area, your first port of call if you think you have missed out on an appointment is the board's website, there is also a contact line: 01685 726464.
And finally, you can also email the health board to check what is happening to your jab at: CTM.VaccinationEnquiries@wales.nhs.uk
Anyone aged 80 or over without a vaccine offer is being asked to contact their GP.
For other groups, patients are being asked to phone 0300 303 8322 or email: COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.
The groups include:
- Aged 50 or over
- Aged 16 to 64 and have underlying health conditions
- Work in a care home or in health and social care in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire
- Are the primary unpaid carer of an elderly or disabled adult who is at increased risk of Covid-19 mortality, or a child with severe neuro-disabilities
Across the Powys health board area, those concerned they should have had their jab are being asked to go online and fill in a form to let the board know.
Additionally, those aged between 75 and over are being told they can also contact their GP, along with those who have been shielding.
Each age and priority group has a separate form:
- Aged 80 or over
- Aged 75 to 79
- Clinically extremely vulnerable (shielding)
- Aged 70-74
- Aged 65-69
- Aged 60-64
- Aged 55-59
- Aged 50-54
- Frontline health or care workers
Those who are 80 or over and have not had their vaccine should contact their GP, as should those who have been shielding.
The health board said those who are 50 or over, have an underlying health condition or may have initially declined a jab offer can contact it by phoning 01792 200492 or 01639 862323.
You can also email: SBU.Covidbookingteam@wales.nhs.uk.
Social care staff can email: westglamsocialcarevaccinations@swansea.gov.uk.
Health staff have been told to contact their managers.
