Brecon Beacons: Two walkers with hypothermia airlifted to hospital
- Published
Two walkers were airlifted to hospital after they got lost and started to develop hypothermia on the Brecon Beacons.
Central Brecons Mountain Rescue Team said it mounted a "hasty" search for the women at 20:30 BST on Tuesday.
Using mobile phone technology the pair were tracked to the Neuadd Ridge in the central area.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter later flew them to hospital for a check over.
The rescue team said Dyfed-Powys Police informed them about the women's situation on Tuesday evening.
"Other team members followed with a stretcher after we became aware that one of the ladies had become unresponsive," it said in a statement.
"The wind chill across the mountain tops was significant - small pockets of snow lay across the tops - and to ensure the speediest removal of both ladies off the mountain assistance was sought from our friends at Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter."
It added: "We carried one lady by stretcher to the aircraft and escorted the other on foot, they were both flown to hospital for a check over and treatment. "
It warned other walkers that the wind chill across the Beacons was forecast to remain "significantly below freezing for at least the next few days".