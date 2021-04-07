BBC News

Brecon Beacons: Two walkers with hypothermia airlifted to hospital

image copyrightCentral Beacons Mountain Rescue Team
image captionThe women were airlifted to hospital after developing hypothermia

Two walkers were airlifted to hospital after they got lost and started to develop hypothermia on the Brecon Beacons.

Central Brecons Mountain Rescue Team said it mounted a "hasty" search for the women at 20:30 BST on Tuesday.

Using mobile phone technology the pair were tracked to the Neuadd Ridge in the central area.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter later flew them to hospital for a check over.

The rescue team said Dyfed-Powys Police informed them about the women's situation on Tuesday evening.

"Other team members followed with a stretcher after we became aware that one of the ladies had become unresponsive," it said in a statement.

image copyrightCentral Brecons Mountain Rescue Team
image captionThe pair were located using mobile phone technology

"The wind chill across the mountain tops was significant - small pockets of snow lay across the tops - and to ensure the speediest removal of both ladies off the mountain assistance was sought from our friends at Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter."

It added: "We carried one lady by stretcher to the aircraft and escorted the other on foot, they were both flown to hospital for a check over and treatment. "

It warned other walkers that the wind chill across the Beacons was forecast to remain "significantly below freezing for at least the next few days".

