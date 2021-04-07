Ystrad Mynach: Trinity Fields School expansion plan approved
Plans to expand a school have been given the go-ahead despite claims it will leave children playing rugby on fields contaminated by sewage.
Caerphilly council's cabinet agreed to press ahead with the expansion of Trinity Fields School in Ystrad Mynach.
The scheme, which will cost £12.5m, has proven controversial, with Penallta RFC set to be uprooted from their current home at council-owned Trinity Fields.
Alternative fields have flooded with sewage several times in recent months.
Councillors also agreed to relocate Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon in Abercarn, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Services (LDRS).
Both decisions were brought back to cabinet after objections were received in the final consultation stage.
The plans for Trinity Fields School, which provides for children with special educational needs, include a new building extension and outdoor play space.
Concerns were raised by Penallta RFC over the loss of its main pitch in an "overdeveloped" town which had seen the last of its football and cricket clubs fold due to the loss of green space.
An alternative put forward by the council - to relocate the club to Sue Noake Leisure Centre - has been rejected by the club over contamination fears and its distance from the club house.
The club, which plays in the WRU League 1 East, had shared "worrying images" of flooding at Sue Noake fields on four occasions between December and March.
Councillor Martyn James, who represents Ystrad Mynach on Caerphilly council, told cabinet members he was disappointed, adding it could be "months" before there was an explanation about the sewage issue.
Welsh Water, Natural Resources Wales and Caerphilly council have all previously confirmed the overflow of a sewer at the site.
The director of education and corporate services at Caerphilly council, Richard Edmunds, said that the council was providing a suitable alternative, as part of its statutory duty.
The council was also given permission to present a business case to the Welsh government for three further school developments.
These are the refurbishment of the former Pontllanfraith High School, the merging of Llancaeach Junior School and Llanfabon Infants School in Treharris, and rebuilding Plasyfelin Primary School in Caerphilly.
Councillor Ross Whiting, the cabinet member in charge of education, said: "We have bold ambitions to provide every learner with the best life chances and we are committed to doing this through the provision of high quality teaching, learning and leadership across our school settings."