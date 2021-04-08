National Museum Cardiff fire: Multiple crews put out blaze
- Published
Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at the National Museum in Cardiff.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent multiple crews to the building in Cathays just after midday.
The museum said there had been a small fire in the building's dome. No staff were hurt and collections were not damaged, it added.
Evac Cardiff told people to avoid the area around the civic centre and Park Place and said Museum Avenue had been closed.
A spokesperson for National Museum Wales said: "There was a small fire in the dome at National Museum Cardiff on Thursday lunchtime.
"No staff were hurt and no collections were damaged. The fire has been successfully extinguished and the fire service are now investigating the source of the fire."
Firefighters can be seen pulling damaged panels from the dome.
The museum has been undergoing a long-term renovation project and is due to reopens to visitors when lockdown restrictions allow.
It was established by royal charter in 1907 and has collections of archaeology, botany, fine and applied art, geology and zoology.
It attracted over 530,000 visitors in 2019.