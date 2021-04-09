Tenby police patrols after 'antisocial behaviour'
Police in a seaside town have said they will have a larger presence this weekend following concerns of "antisocial behaviour".
Dyfed-Powys Police said it dispersed groups of 15 to 20 young people in Tenby over Easter with reports of "clashes" and underage drinking.
Officers said there was a "clear message ahead of this weekend," and that trains would also be monitored.
Sgt Stuart Wheeler said they were "keen to avoid a repeat of this behaviour".
The force said that over the bank holiday weekend they "moved the youths on, seized alcohol from them and stopped matters escalating when there were clashes between the groups".
Lockdown rules had changed before the weekend, allowing free travel in Wales and groups of six from two households to meet up outside.
Police said that many of the groups that had to be dispersed had travelled by train to the area to meet up and that there was "some concern from the community of Tenby".
The new measures are part of a joint operation with Pembrokeshire County Council licensing officers and British Transport Police "to address and prevent any further gatherings".
Measures include carrying out high visibility patrols in the area, covering areas "known to be popular with youngsters", ensuring underage children can not buy alcohol and patrolling the railway network "to prevent problematic groups getting to Tenby by train".
Police are also appealing to parents and carers "to know where their children are" and urging them "to be accountable for children's actions".
Sgt Wheeler added: "This type of behaviour is distressing for people living and working in Tenby.
"We understand that the past few months have been difficult, and that children want to see their friends, but remember that only six people from two households can meet outdoors still.
"Please do your best to ensure they are adhering to regulations that are in place for all our safety."