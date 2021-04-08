Woman dies in Gwynedd ambulance crash with tipper van
A woman has died after a crash between a non-emergency ambulance she was being carried in and a tipper van.
The crash happened at about 13:10 BST on Thursday on the A470 near Talrafon, between Dolgellau and Llanelltyd in Gwynedd.
The driver of the ambulance was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with serious injuries.
The woman died on her way to hospital and her family and the coroner have both been informed, police said.
The man driving the tipper van was treated at the scene and was taken to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, with a leg injury.
North Wales Police has urged anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.