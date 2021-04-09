Prince Philip: Wales reacts to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh
People across Wales have been paying tribute to Prince Philip who has died, aged 99.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Duke of Edinburgh "served the crown with selfless devotion and generosity of spirit".
The main political parties in Wales said they would suspend campaigning for the 6 May Senedd election.
Flags at many civic buildings are being flown at half-mast and books of condolence have been opened online.
Speaking on behalf of the Church in Wales, the Archbishop of Wales John Davies said the duke had been the Queen's rock and had lived a life rooted in service and duty both to her and others.
He added: "For his gifts and talents, for the benefits that his life brought to the lives of others, for his sense of duty and calling, and for his many evident and admirable qualities and attributes, we should give thanks and pray that he might be at peace, free from human frailty, and in new life with Christ."
Mr Drakeford said: "It is with great sadness that we learned today of the death of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh.
"Throughout his long life Prince Philip served with a selfless devotion and a remarkable generosity of spirit.
"On behalf of the Welsh government and people in all parts of Wales, I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, Her Majesty's children and their families on this sad occasion."
He said the duke would be "sorely missed by the many Welsh organisations that he supported as patron or president over so many decades of service".
The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust said it was "deeply saddened" and sent its "deepest condolences".
Welsh Rugby Union said: "The legacy of his public service is a lasting one, not least through his Duke of Edinburgh programme."
Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre said: "Over the years, the Royal Family have been great supporters of theatre and the arts, and the duke attended Wales Millennium Centre with HRH Queen Elizabeth on many occasions, including the opening of the building in 2004. We remember these special visits and moments with thanks."
Hywel Dda health board said it was "proud that Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was named in honour of His Royal Highness" when it opened in May 1990, describing him as "a committed and loyal public servant".
Condolences were also sent by South Wales Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and Wales Air Ambulance.
Welsh male voice choir Only Men Aloud said it was saddened at the news and "honoured to have met him and performed for him on numerous occasions".
Vale of Glamorgan children's hospice Ty Hafan extended its deepest condolences to the Queen and its patron Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.
'Devoted and diligent'
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies said campaigning had been paused with immediate effect.
He added: "This is a very sad day for the United Kingdom. Dutiful, devoted, and diligent, his like will never be seen again."
Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds said the duke "gave a lifetime of duty and service not only to the Queen but to our country.
"He dedicated his life to many worthy causes and for that the nation should be forever thankful."
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: "Many young people in Wales will have benefited from the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme, a reflection of many decades of his public service."
He also said as a mark of respect his party was suspending campaigning.
He offered sincere condolences to the Queen and his children, adding: "He will be missed by the many organisations that he supported as patron or president over many decades of service."
The Wales Green Party said it would suspend campaigning for the day following "the sad news".
Welsh Labour said it was "deeply saddened to hear of the death of Prince Philip" and it would suspend campaigning out of respect.
Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) leader Andrew Morgan said: "The passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh marks the end of a long era in British history.
"From his posting in Pwllheli following the Second World War, his multiple visits following the Aberfan disaster and many other engagements and patronages, Prince Philip showed a dedication to Wales. Many councillors will take inspiration from his steadfast commitment to public life."
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said he was a "phenomenal public servant" who led "an inspirational life that will inspire so many across the world".