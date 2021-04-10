Prince Philip: Cardiff gun salute marks Duke of Edinburgh's death
- Published
A gun salute is being held in Cardiff as part of UK-wide events to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
From 12:00 BST, 41 rounds are being fired at one round every minute in cities including London, Edinburgh, and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar.
The tribute at Cardiff Castle is being carried out by reservists from the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery.
Royal Navy ships at sea are also taking part in the salutes in honour of Prince Philip, who died on Friday, aged 99.
The prince served as a naval officer during World War Two and held the office of Lord High Admiral.
The salutes will be broadcast online and on TV, and the public are encouraged to observe them from home.
Similar salutes were fired to mark the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.
There are historical records of salutes taking place as early as the 14th Century, when guns and ammunition began to be adopted more widely.
First Minister Mark Drakeford is at the salute in Cardiff, along with other dignitaries including High Sheriff Peter Dewey, Lord Mayor Rod McKerlich and Lord-Lieutenant Morfudd Meredith.
The 104 Regiment Royal Artillery is Wales' only saluting regiment.
Reservists are using four 105mm light guns, although they use three for a traditional 21 gun salute.
There are six gun salutes annually for events including the Queen's birthday.
And not all take place in Cardiff Castle, although it is the official saluting station for Wales.
The Duke of Edinburgh was also a patron of the Royal Welsh Yacht Club, which is using a starter gun to take part in the salute, firing 41 times in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.
"We are doing this in recognition of the duke's service to the country," said a spokesman.
Flags will continue to fly at half mast on public buildings around Wales and the rest of the UK until the day after the duke's funeral.
The Welsh Parliament will be recalled on Monday for Members of the Senedd to pay their respects.
Presiding Officer Elin Jones said the duke had given "many years of public service", and the creation of the Duke Of Edinburgh Awards had "given hundreds of thousands of young people in Wales and beyond vital experiences and opportunities".
Tributes to the duke continued on Saturday.
The Archbishop of Wales, the Most Reverend John Davies, said he was a man who had shown "huge vision and courage".
"What we all need to try and do, whatever our role in life and in the world might be, we really all are called to try and leave the world a place that's a bit better than when we came into it.
"We can say of the Duke of Edinburgh that he certainly did that, in spades, frankly."
Ken Tucker, a secretary of the former Welsh Football League for 32 years, said Prince Philip had been its patron for more than 60 years.
"You got the impression that he was interested in everything to do with sport, and for young people tremendously," he said.
"He was a royal but, at the same time, could float among the common people if you like and be one of them," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.