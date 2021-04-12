Ruthin car crash: Police thank public for help at scene
- Published
Police have thanked members of the public who stopped to help following a crash in which two people and a baby were airlifted to hospital.
The man and woman suffered serious injuries but the baby was unhurt in the incident on the outskirts of Ruthin, Denbighshire on Sunday.
They were in a white Renault Captur which was in collision with a black BMW M140 near to the entrance of the Clwyd Gate hotel on the A494.
Witnesses have been asked to call 101.
North Wales Police PC Einion Huws, of the roads policing unit, said: "We'd like to express our sincere thanks to members of the public who assisted at the scene yesterday, which included three off-duty nurses and an off-duty police officer.
"A resident living nearby also assisted by loaning the use of a car seat for the baby, and also provided some refreshments to the emergency services at the scene.
"I'd like to say a huge thanks to them all for their assistance and also thank motorists for their patience whilst the road was closed and the collision was dealt with."