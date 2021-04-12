Teacher denies 30 charges of sexually assaulting pupils
- Published
A primary school teacher "abused the trust of parents and staff" by sexually touching children in his care, a jury has heard.
James Oulton has denied 30 charges of sexual assault against 11 children aged eight or nine years old at a school in Pembrokeshire between 2012 and 2018.
A jury at Swansea Crown Court heard how the pupils, now aged between 11 and 17, claimed he touched them sexually.
Mr Oulton, 34, of Haverfordwest, told the court he had behaved appropriately.
The jury heard how the alleged abuse occurred while Mr Oulton was working at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School in Haverfordwest.
Catherine Wilkes, prosecuting, said some of the children alleged that they had been assaulted daily, while others said it only happened once.
She told the court that Mr Oulton claimed he received cards at the end of term, and he believed letters sent by Pembrokeshire council to parents encouraged false complaints and collusion between pupils.
Mr Oulton told the jury that he felt the investigation was a witch hunt by Dyfed-Powys Police.
The trial continues.