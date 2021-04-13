Haverfordwest teacher James Oulton 'put hands on pupils' bums'
A teacher accused of sexually assaulting his pupils was "very touchy feely", a court has heard.
James Oulton would also put his hands on students' waists and bums, an ex-female pupil said in a video interview played to Swansea Crown Court.
Mr Oulton, 34, denies 30 charges of sexual assault at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School in Haverfordwest, between 2012 and 2018.
He has said the case is a "witch-hunt" and that he behaved appropriately.
All of his alleged victims were under 13 when he is accused of assaulting them.
During the second day of his trial, the jury watched the video interview with Mr Oulton's former pupil.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described him as a "friendly person, very chatty and sociable and quite outgoing and wanted to know everything that was going on."
'Does seem odd'
She said he often wanted to know what they had done over the weekend, where they had been and who they had been with.
"It wasn't very common for a teacher to be that involved in your personal life," she said.
"At the time I just thought he was trying to be really friendly… but looking back now it does seem a bit odd."
The court heard the pupil describe Mr Oulton as a "very touchy feely teacher".
"If he was marking your work or if you approached him to ask him a question he would put his hands around your waist or around your bum," she said.
"If he was standing by his desk, he would, like, motion to his knee, so he wouldn't ask you directly to sit on his lap but he would tap his knee."
The court heard no other adults were in the room when this sort of thing happened and added it only involved girls, the witness said.
Asked why she didn't tell anybody at the time, the pupil said: "I didn't really understand and I didn't know that it was a bit strange. It was the only boy teacher I'd ever had."
Under cross-examination by Christopher Clee QC, who is defending Mr Oulton, she was asked whether the time elapsed since the alleged assaults had affected her memory.
"Not really" she answered before confirming that she was sure there were no adults in the room when they happened.
Mr Clee asked her about two other members of staff who he says worked as learning support assistants in the class during her time as Mr Oulton's pupil.
"I don't remember there being two LSAs," she replied.
'False evidence encouraged'
She was also asked about a card she gave to Mr Oulton saying it had been a "great year".
"Had it been a great year?" asked Mr Clee.
"I thought it had been a great year," said the pupil.
The court heard she came forward to her parents after she heard them speaking about Mr Oulton being suspended by the school.
"Did you feel under pressure to say something had happened to you?" asked Mr Clee.
"No," she replied.
Mr Oulton, of Haverfordwest, previously told the court he had behaved appropriately.
He also believed letters were sent by Pembrokeshire Council to parents which encouraged "deliberately false evidence" and collusion between pupils.
The trial continues.