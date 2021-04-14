Shafiul Islam: Three guilty of killing man in violent robbery
- Published
Three men have been convicted of killing a man who died a week after being found with serious injuries at a house in Newport.
Shafiul Islam was found in Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on 14 November 2019.
Euan Peters, 42, of Cardiff, was convicted of murder while Conlan Dunnion, 23, and Perrie Dunwell, 33, both of Newport, were found guilty of manslaughter.
All three were found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Mr Islam, who was 22, died at the Royal Gwent Hospital.
The men will be sentenced on 21 April at Newport Crown Court.
Det Supt Nick Wilkie, from Gwent Police, said after the convictions Mr Islam had paid the "ultimate price" after becoming involved with the drug trade.
He said: "This was a horrific and calculated attack of a young man, in his own home, late at night.
"Shafiul Islam was victim of a robbery involving significant violence which resulted in him tragically losing his life.
"Incidents of organised crime like this, with such a high level of violence, are rare and often take place away from the public eye."