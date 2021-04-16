No partridges just pigeons leave Cardigan's Christmas tree up in April
It was not so much a partridge in a pear tree - more pigeons in a Christmas tree that left a town still looking at its yuletide decoration in April.
Covid restrictions had already delayed the tree's removal in Cardigan - but if the pigeons were now nesting in it moving it would be illegal.
In reality though, the birds have just been roosting - and so the well overdue festivities can finally come to an end.
Town mayor Clive Davies has confirmed the tree will be gone by Monday.
Nesting concerns were sparked by Councillor Yvonne O'Neill at a meeting last week.
Under the 1981 Wildlife & Countryside Act, it is illegal to move wild birds' nests.
Mr Davies doubted the claims because the the trees' needles would be too "spikey" to make a nest but tasked the town clerk and Ms O'Neill to investigate further.
An investigation carried out on Tuesday revealed that while pigeons were roosting in the tree, there were no nests in it.
Mr Davies said he was "relived" at the news and was glad Cardigan can now begin planning for the summer.
He told BBC Wales: "There's no nest and there hasn't been a nest so we will take the thing down now.
"I asked Councillor O'Neill if she'd seen the nest, and she said no but she had seen pigeons.
"If there was a nesting bird with eggs we'd have to do everything else apart from the tree.
"It wouldn't have been a problem because we could take the decorations down and leave the tree.
"It would have been awkward, that's all, because it wouldn't look brilliant.
"Hopefully, we can move ahead and get Cardigan ready for the summer."