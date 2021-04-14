Pedestrian, 84, killed in Caerphilly car crash identified
An 84-year-old pedestrian who died in a crash with a car has been identified.
Illtyd Morgan died at the scene of the crash in Bedwas Road, Caerphilly, shortly before 12:20 BST on Tuesday 6 April.
Gwent Police said they were still investigating the death of Mr Morgan, who was from Caerphilly, and asked anyone with information to get in touch.
His family are being supported, the force said.
