Penylan murder probe: Police search for Mercedes Benz car
- Published
Police investigating the suspected murder of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff have issued an urgent appeal to locate a car with links to three suspects.
Tomasz Waga was found dead in Westville Road, Penylan, on 28 January. South Wales Police said he had been the victim of a sustained attack.
Detectives said they were looking for a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport with the registration number BK09 RBX.
Police linked it to Gledis Mehalla, 19, Josif Nushi, 26, and Mihal Dhana, 27.
The three suspects, who had links to a property on Newport Road where a cannabis factory was discovered, fled Cardiff on 29 January, police said.
They have links to Lushnje in Albania, Bradford, Huddersfield, north-west London and Bristol.
A £,5,000 reward has been offered for information which could help track them down.
The Mercedes was seen in Cardiff on the day of Mr Waga's death, but has not been seen since, according to South Wales Police.
Detectives believe it could contain vital evidence and help lead officers to the three suspects.
Two men have already been in court charged in connection with his death and have been remanded in custody awaiting trial.
A 23-year-old from Whitchurch, Cardiff, has been charged with murder, while a 29-year-old is accused of money laundering and drugs offences.
"We are extremely keen to hear from anyone who has any knowledge of this silver Mercedes C200, seen here on CCTV in the Cathays area of Cardiff," said Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea.
"We would like to know where it has been since January 28 and where it is now. It may have been sold, cloned on different number plates, stored, or even burnt out somewhere."
Police said a previously-registered owner of the vehicle, who lives in Fairwater, Cardiff, is not connected to the investigation.