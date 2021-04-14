River Dulais turns white after milk tanker spill
A tanker has crashed into a river in west Wales, spilling milk and turning the water white.
The lorry left the A482 near Llanwrda in Carmarthenshire on Wednesday evening and crashed into the River Dulais.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said an "unknown quantity" of milk had leaked from the tanker, which caused "significant discolouration".
NRW said its officers would return on Thursday morning to continue to assess the impact of the spill.
May Lewis posted a video on Twitter which shows milky white water cascading over a small waterfall.
When a milk tanker overturns in the river #llanwrda #wales #milk pic.twitter.com/vnyhr5FXBi— May 🏴 (@MayLewis19) April 14, 2021
