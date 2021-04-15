Aerospace plant expansion plan for 120 jobs in Wrexham backed
- Published
Plans to expand an aerospace factory which could create 120 jobs have been given the go-ahead.
Magellan Aerospace already employs 350 people at Llay, near Wrexham, where it makes components for Airbus.
The Canadian firm said the new building would be used to assemble, store and distribute aircraft parts, as well as provide office and staff facilities.
Planning officer David Williams told Wrexham councillors there would be "significant economic benefits".
"It's an industry that we want to see supported with highly skilled jobs involved," he said.
"The vast majority of the site is within land allocated for employment and all of the site is within the settlement limits."
Some members of the planning committee raised concerns about the loss of parking spaces at Llay Industrial Estate during the construction phase, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, they backed the proposal unanimously on condition of a parking management plan being put in place.