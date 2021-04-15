Brexit and Covid blamed as 200 jobs at risk in Ystrad Mynach
- Published
More than 200 jobs are at risk at a car parts firm in south Wales.
Kautex Textron said the closure of its Ystrad Mynach site in Caerphilly county was being considered, with the economic impact of Brexit and Covid as "key contributors".
The firm has confirmed provisional discussions regarding staff reductions have started with unions and employees.
A consultation period between staff and management has begun, with talks set to last until at least mid-May.
Kautex Textron has had a site in Ystrad Mynach for more than 50 years and makes hoses, water containers and nozzles.
Almost 16,000 people are employed in the automotive industry in Wales - about 220 of them at Kautext Textron's site on the Dyffryn Business Park.
Experts had warned the sector faced challenges because of Brexit trade changes.
"We can confirm we have entered into provisionary discussions regarding staff reductions and potentially a site closure," the company said.
"Brexit, as well as the ongoing economic impact of Covid-19, are the key contributors to this decision."
The GMB Union said it was notified by the manufacturing company before Easter that it was considering cutting the workforce and the Welsh government said it was "working with the company" to help save jobs.
Mike Payne, the union's senior Wales and South West organiser, has had discussions with Kautext Textron management and said a "whole site closure" was being considered because of a "downturn in sales in the global market".
"It is a profitable site, but Brexit is playing a big part in this," he added.
"Clients are starting to argue production should be closer to their bases in continental Europe".
The GMB said the company was looking at how it could expand into other products, with the potential to then cut just 44 people from the workforce.
The Welsh government said it was "working with the company to explore potential solutions to help sustain the plant".
"This is clearly a concerning time and we are monitoring the situation closely," a spokesman added.