Welsh election: Thousands of 16-17-year-olds not registered to vote
- Published
Thousands of young voters are running out of time to register to vote at the Welsh election, statistics show.
For the first time about 70,000 16 and 17 year olds are eligible to vote when the polls open on 6 May.
But, figures gathered by the Election Reform Society (ERS) suggest fewer than 9,000 are registered in six counties - the deadline to do so is this Monday.
Jess Blair, of the ERS, said young people were "at risk of not having their say".
Sophie, a first time voter from Nelson, in Caerphilly, says she registered because "young people need to be heard".
"By every young person registering to vote, the politicians will listen to our voices and change will happen," she said.
After legal changes the voting age was lowered in time for the Senedd election, allowing 16 and 17 year olds to vote for the first time in an election in Wales.
The move follows Scotland - where the voting ages was similarly lowered, enabling votes in the 2014 independence referendum and the 2016 Holyrood election.
While the exact number of young voters who have not yet registered to vote in Wales is not known, data provided by the ERS shows large differences in numbers who have registered so far depending on where they live.
Official figures show 2,358,070 people in Wales had registered to vote by 2 March - out of an estimated population of about 3.15 million.
Out of Wales' 22 councils only six provided information on how many 16 to 17-year-olds had registered to vote by 7 April.
In Swansea, 1,697 had registered (33%), 1,107 in Neath Port Talbot (35.3%), 1,138 in Pembrokeshire (41.3%).
While in Conwy numbers were higher with 1,383 or 57.2% of 16-year-olds registered, Pembrokeshire with 1,229 or 57.7%, and 1,969, 64.9% in Vale of Glamorgan.
The voter numbers were compared to population age estimates for each of the areas, in 2019, to estimate what percentage of young people had registered to vote.
Ms Blair said the estimates appeared to "confirm fears that thousands of 16 and 17 year olds are at risk of not having their say" on 6 May.
"The Senedd elections represent a huge opportunity for young people to make their voices heard on a range of issues that affect their lives including education, health and the economy," she said.
"The extension of the franchise to 16 and 17 year olds should be a historic moment for Wales, but to make that happen 16 and 17 year olds need to register and turn out to vote."