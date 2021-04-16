Rhondda murder: Girl, 16, killed by 'pressure to neck' at takeaway
A 16-year-old girl found dead at her family's home was killed by pressure to her neck, an inquest has heard.
Wenjing Lin was found in the kitchen by her mother at their home above the Blue Sky Chinese takeaway restaurant in the Ynyswen area of Treorchy on 5 March.
Chun Xu, 31, has been charged with the teenager's murder.
Coroner David Regan adjourned the inquest at Pontypridd Coroner's Court while the police investigation continues.
Chun Xu, of no fixed address, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on 25 March and was remanded in custody ahead of a three-week trial on 1 November.
He also faces a separate charge of attempting to murder a 38-year-old man.
The court heard that Wenjing had been living with her mother and stepfather above the takeaway in Baglan Street.
Coroner's officer Lauren Howitt told the hearing that, at the time of the incident, another male was staying with them.
"Following an altercation at the property, Wenjing was discovered deceased in a kitchen area," Ms Howitt said.
"Police attended and arrested a male at the scene, who has been charged with her murder."
Ms Howitt said a post-mortem examination had provided a provisional cause of death for Wenjing as "pressure on neck", adding: "However, there are further investigations to follow."
The court heard that Wenjing was born in Belfast, before her family later moved to Wales.
Wenjing's teachers at Treorchy Comprehensive School previously paid tribute to her, describing her as "kind, passionate and ambitious".
The school said the teenager was a "very responsible pupil" who combined her academic ambitions with supporting her family business.
A statement released by her family said: "Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person. Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway.
"She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family."