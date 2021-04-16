Man dies in Barmouth tractor accident
- Published
A 69-year-old man has died in an accident involving a tractor on private land.
Police were called at 09:55 GMT on Friday to an address in the Barmouth area, Gwynedd.
The Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue also attended the scene. No further details about the accident have been released.
Ch Insp Owain Llewelyn, of North Wales Police, said officers were investigating the "tragic incident".
"Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time," he added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.