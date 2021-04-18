Walker airlifted off Snowdonia mountain by rescuers
A hill walker had to be airlifted from a Snowdonia mountain by rescuers on Saturday evening.
The woman slipped on her descent from the Cader Idris summit of Mynydd Moel.
A badly twisted ankle meant she was no longer able to walk, and a group of other walkers made their way off the mountain to get help.
A Welsh Ambulance crew and volunteers from the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team assisted, before she was winched on to a Coastguard rescue helicopter.
The woman was flown to hospital in Bangor for further assessment and treatment, with all involved in the rescue safely off the mountain by about 22:00 BST.
