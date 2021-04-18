BBC News

Walker airlifted off Snowdonia mountain by rescuers

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionRescue teams were called out to Cader Idris at about 19:00 on Saturday

A hill walker had to be airlifted from a Snowdonia mountain by rescuers on Saturday evening.

The woman slipped on her descent from the Cader Idris summit of Mynydd Moel.

A badly twisted ankle meant she was no longer able to walk, and a group of other walkers made their way off the mountain to get help.

A Welsh Ambulance crew and volunteers from the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team assisted, before she was winched on to a Coastguard rescue helicopter.

The woman was flown to hospital in Bangor for further assessment and treatment, with all involved in the rescue safely off the mountain by about 22:00 BST.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.