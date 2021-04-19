BBC News

Nefyn beach landslide: People warned to keep away

Published
image copyrightChristian Pilling
image captionThe landslide happened in front of homes at Nefyn beach

People have been warned to stay away from a beach in north Wales after a large landslide.

North Wales Police tweeted that officers were dealing with the incident on Nefyn's coastline near Pwllheli in Gwynedd.

"We are aware of people gathering to take photographs - the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice," the force said.

Emergency services and utility companies are securing the area.

Christian Pilling, a hairdresser from nearby Morfa Nefyn, said: "We'd just gone down for a walk and turned round and had the shock of our lives."

He said the slip happened at about 11:00 BST, adding: "I don't think anyone was on the beach. We'd gone down there about half an hour after it happened.

"It's a good 40m wide, but it's hard to tell."

image copyrightChristian Pilling
image captionEmergency services and utility companies are securing the scene
image copyrightChristian Pilling
image captionThe landslide was reported to police on Monday afternoon
image copyrightChristian Pilling
image captionPeople are being told to keep away from Nefyn beach

Related Topics