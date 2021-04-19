Nefyn beach landslide: People warned to keep away
- Published
People have been warned to stay away from a beach in north Wales after a large landslide.
North Wales Police tweeted that officers were dealing with the incident on Nefyn's coastline near Pwllheli in Gwynedd.
"We are aware of people gathering to take photographs - the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice," the force said.
Emergency services and utility companies are securing the area.
Christian Pilling, a hairdresser from nearby Morfa Nefyn, said: "We'd just gone down for a walk and turned round and had the shock of our lives."
He said the slip happened at about 11:00 BST, adding: "I don't think anyone was on the beach. We'd gone down there about half an hour after it happened.
"It's a good 40m wide, but it's hard to tell."