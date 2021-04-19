Ysbyty Gwynedd: Refusal of 30 houses plan near hospital overturned
A bid to build 30 houses near a hospital rejected by councillors concerned over traffic congestion has now been given the go-ahead.
Gwynedd councillors had earlier thrown out the plan, near Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, going against their own officers' advice.
One member had said "everyone working at Ysbyty Gwynedd will tell you that traffic can be bonkers".
But, inspectors said the evidence in the case did not justify refusal.
Gwynedd's planning committee had turned down housing association Adra's application for a mix of two and three bedroom homes at Pen-y-Ffridd, Penrhosgarnedd, in December.
One of those opposed, Bangor councillor Huw Wyn Jones, said at the time it would be a "very dangerous game" to approve the scheme, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He pointed to a 2018 report which described the nearby hospital roundabout as "already approaching capacity", adding recently-approved school expansions would make the situation worse.
"This is the only way in and out of Ysbyty Gwynedd, and strategically vital," he said.
"We have to be so careful as we have no plan B. What happens if we end up with major tailbacks around the hospital for ambulances for example?
"I can't think of a single way we can sort that out retrospectively without shutting a school or knocking down a housing estate."
Despite an offer from Adra to include 13 affordable homes, local residents drew up a 74-name petition against the development, claiming access along part of Pen-y-Ffridd Road was too narrow for construction or permanent traffic.
However, the report by planning inspector Anthony Thickett, written for an appeal hearing brought by Adra, highlighted the view of Gwynedd Council's own officers who believed local roads were "capable of accommodating the proposed development".
"I am aware of the concerns of local residents but have seen no empirical evidence to lead me to a different view," he wrote.
"I conclude, therefore, that the proposed development would not have an adverse impact on highway safety."
Gwynedd council, which now faces having to pay the appellant's costs, said: "We note the Planning Inspectorate's decision."