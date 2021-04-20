Hay Festival: George Floyd series features in 2021's digital event
The first anniversary of George Floyd's death in the US is to be marked with events at this year's Hay Festival.
The Powys festival's three-part series has been curated by author Lemn Sissay.
Mr Floyd, a 48-year-old black man, died while being restrained by white police officer Derek Chauvin, sparking protests across the world.
Hay-on-Wye normally welcomes thousands of visitors for the festival, but it will be again digital-only because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 34th event runs from Wednesday 26 May to Sunday 6 June.
The jury in Mr Chauvin's trial is considering its verdict - the prosecution says he murdered Mr Floyd, in Minneapolis, but the defence says he was simply following police training.
Hay's events to mark Mr Floyd's death, on 25 May 2020, is part of a programme that will last for more than 12 days and feature more than 200 writers, policy makers, historians and poets.
Speakers including comedian David Walliams, journalist Caitlin Moran and Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke have also been announced by the festival.
President of climate change conference COP26 Alok Sharma, will speak as well as researchers, writers and campaigners including Ray Mears, George Monbiot and Suzanne Simard.
Festival artist manager Heather Salisbury said support over the past year had been "overwhelming."
"We'll meet this moment of challenge and change with inspiration and vision, and place our trust in the wisdom of writers to guide us," she said.