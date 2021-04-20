Anglesey crossbow victim fraud trial jury discharged
A jury in the trial of a man accused of defrauding a man who was later murdered with a crossbow has been discharged.
Richard Wyn Lewis, 50, took £200,000 from Gerald Corrigan, who was killed his home on Anglesey in 2019, Mold Crown Court heard.
Mr Lewis, of Llanfair-yn-Neubwll near Holyhead, had denied eight counts of fraud.
Now it has emerged that the jury in the trial was discharged on Monday owing to health reasons.
The case has been adjourned until 10 January, 2022.
Property development claim
The trial had heard Mr Lewis had taken the money from Mr Corrigan and his partner Marie Bailey, who lived in a remote location outside Holyhead, and claimed to spend it on property development and horses.
Mr Lewis's partner Siwan Maclean, 51, of the same address, denies entering into a money laundering agreement.
Mr Corrigan was murdered outside his home in April 2019 by Terence Whall, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, in a "barbaric, medieval-style execution".
Whall was later sentenced to a minimum of 31 years in prison.
Mr Lewis and Ms Maclean were charged after police launched a fraud inquiry following the death of Mr Corrigan, 74.