Covid and jobs: How to find work in Wales in a pandemic
By Catherine Evans
BBC News
- Published
For those finding themselves out of work in a pandemic, looking for a job can be a daunting task.
With some sectors still restricted by Covid regulations, vacancies are attracting scores of applicants.
But there is hope on the horizon, as online job postings in Wales see their highest monthly increase since before the pandemic.
Here, three employment experts reveal who is hiring, what skills are needed and how to make your CV stand out.
Who is hiring?
Mandy Ifans, head of employment advice at Careers Wales said: "We source a lot of labour market information from specialist research organisations, including Emsi [a data company], to make sure our advisers are equipped with the latest labour market intelligence.
"Data analysed by Emsi shows that in March 2021, overall online job postings in Wales have jumped by nearly 30% to 83,000, the highest monthly increase since before the pandemic hit in February 2020.
"The sectors evidenced to still be recruiting in high numbers include health and care, transport, education, IT, retail and transport.
"The top jobs for vacancies posted over the last 15 months in Wales include health and care roles such as nurses and care workers, and education roles including teachers and teaching assistants.
"There has also been high demand for transferable roles needed in a variety of sectors including administrators, drivers, and warehouse workers."
"Looking at the vacancy data for March 2021 can give us an initial indication of which sectors are driving demand for jobs as we move out of lockdown," said Ms Ifans.
"A list of the top 20 in-demand roles based on newly added job postings in March 2021 from Emsi shows that the top five occupations included nurses, care workers, administrative jobs, van drivers and cleaners.
"Other sectors with roles featured in the top 20 list include education, IT, storage and retail.
"Cleaners and domestics remain in high demand, as well as roles within HR, business and finance.
"Kitchen and catering assistants also feature in the top 10 highest new job postings, indicating some growth within this sector as we move out of lockdown and hospitality starts to reopen.
"Other sectors where there are high percentage increases in the latest job postings include construction, in particular civil engineers, plumbers and electricians, as well as events managers and organisers."
How can I find a job?
According to Annmarie Wills, a careers adviser based in Swansea, expanding and making use of your networks and keeping your mind open to any opportunities that may arise is crucial to finding employment.
"Chat to family and friends, go to your local job centre and sign up at recruitment agencies. If opportunities for work experience, voluntary work or work-based learning come up, take them," she said.
"These all help to expand and improve transferable employability skills that employers look for, such as team work, problem solving, communication and professionalism. It would also give you something to make you stand out in your next application or interview."
Ms Wills added that one of the most important things anyone applying for jobs can do is to tailor their CV for each opportunity.
"It's also important to remain resilient - it's difficult looking for jobs at this moment in time," she said.
"Try and get feedback from your past applications and interviews and use this to see what skills you need to develop and how you could improve for next time.
"Don't be afraid to take more initiative too - try calling the employer ahead of applying to find out more about what they're looking for, it shows you're enthusiastic and proactive and can give you a competitive edge."
What skills do I need?
"We know that employers really value transferable skills that can be applied in a variety of roles," said Ms Wills.
"Evidence gained from expert feedback shows that the skills that are becoming increasingly more in-demand include flexibility, digital literacy, creativity and a positive mindset."
Data shows the general skills employers most commonly ask for in online job postings include communications, customer service, self-motivation and being detail-oriented, she added.
"We advise our customers that it's really important, particularly for young people, to concentrate on developing these skills - whether this is through education, training, work experience or work-based learning.
"If we have customers looking to enter long-term training or education opportunities to develop job-specific skills and qualifications, evidence tells us those most in demand include auditing, nursing, social work and risk analysis."
Chief executive Nikki Lawrence said Careers Wales understood it was a difficult time for people looking for work.
"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a profound impact on key sectors including retail, hospitality, arts and leisure, and many people have faced redundancy as a result."
She said the "advancement of artificial intelligence and automation technology is also disrupting the level of opportunities" within the labour market.
"However, evidence showing a recent jump in job postings within the last month is the first indication of a growing resistance to pandemic effects, providing hope for future jobs growth within Wales," she said.