Shafiul Islam death: Men jailed over robbery killing
An ex-convict known as "the enforcer" and two other men have been jailed for killing a man they attacked at home.
Shafiul Islam, 22, was repeatedly hit with a cider bottle during a robbery in Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on 14 November 2019 and died a week later.
Euan Peters, 42, of Cardiff, was found guilty of murder. Conlan Dunnion, 23, and Perrie Dunwell, 33, from Newport, were convicted of manslaughter.
The court heard Peters had a string of convictions dating back to 1993.
All three were found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Peters was sentenced to life with a minimum of 31 years in prison. Dunnion was jailed for nine years and six months, and Dunwell for 13 years.
The men were convicted at Newport Crown Court last week.
The court heard Euan Peters hit Mr Islam over the head twice with the bottle until it broke, and then slashed Mr Islam's face.
The sentencing at Newport Crown Court heard "Euan Peters was recruited as an enforcer".
Mr Islam suffered a brain injury in the attack.
Det Supt Nick Wilkie, from Gwent Police said Mr Islam "paid the ultimate price" after becoming involved in the illegal drug trade.
During the sentencing the court heard Mr Islam had been taken into care when he was 13, but remained close to his mother.
The court heard he was "shy and kind in his nature" and "funny".
He was described as "strong and would always be happy and smiling".
'Clearly dangerous'
The court heard Peters had convictions dating back to 1993, including for possessing an offensive weapons, possessing a bladed article, assault, burglary of a dwelling, attempted robbery, and robbery.
The judge, Mrs Justice Jefford said Peters was convicted at Cardiff Crown Court in 2006 for a number of offences and was given an "indeterminate sentence for the public protection".
Mrs Justice Jefford said that meant "the judge must have concluded you were dangerous".
She added: "You clearly remain dangerous."
A victim impact statement read to the court on behalf of Mr Islam's family said they prayed five times a day, and each family member offered two extra prayers for Mr Islam.
They said: "Shafiul had a lot of struggles in his life.
"We didn't get to see him much in our childhood," adding they had been hoping to see him more.
They said: "We feel that has been taken away from us."
His family did not realise how involved in drugs he was, adding: "He could not get himself out of the situation he was in."
The court heard Mr Islam's last words to his mother were: "I love you."
'Horrific and calculated'
The court heard Mr Islam had been discovered by police, unconscious and partially lying in a cupboard in his ransacked flat and he was killed as a result of a planned robbery.
Peters struck Mr Islam over the head twice with a Kopparberg cider bottle he had taken from an Indian restaurant where he and Dunwell had eaten hours before the attack, the court heard.
The court heard Peters also "slashed his face with the bottle".
Det Supt Nick Wilkie said: "This was a horrific and calculated attack of a young man, in his own home, late at night.
"Shafiul Islam was victim of a robbery involving significant violence which resulted in him tragically losing his life."