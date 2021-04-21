Porth bus crash: Man killed 'respected in community'
- Published
A 77-year-old old man killed when he was hit by a bus has been described as a "respected member" of the community.
Wayne Martin, from Trehafod, was hit by a single-decker Stagecoach bus in Porth Road, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
His family described him as "a respected member of the Trehafod area".
They said Mr Martin had lived in the village all of his life, where he worked in the Hoover factory up until retirement.
He was also a member of the Wayne Morgan and British Legion clubs in the area.
'Many passions'
His family said: "He had a great love for rugby and he was a strong supporter of Pontypridd RFC until the Covid lockdowns.
"Holidays and a love for his '60s & '70s music were some of his many passions.
"He was a respected member of the Trehafod area, where he was often seen walking with his shopping trolley, and he will be sorely missed by his many friends and family."
South Wales Police said it was investigating the crash and urged anyone with information or video footage to contact officers.