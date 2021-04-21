BBC News

Llanelli beach mud rescue: Man, child and dog rescued

image captionCoastguards, assisted by fire crews, used a sled, rope and pulleys to release the stricken trio

A man, a child and a dog were rescued after they became stuck in thick mud on a beach in Carmarthenshire.

Police requested the assistance of the Coastguard in North Dock, Llanelli, shortly before 15:00 BST.

Coastguard rescue teams from Burry Port and Llansteffan, assisted by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews, used a sled, rope and pulleys to release the stricken trio.

No medical treatment was required and the incident was over by 17:10.

image captionThe man, child and dog became stuck at North Dock, Llanelli, on Wednesday

