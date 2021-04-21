Covid: 42 at cupcake factory hit by outbreak
A cupcake factory supplying major supermarket chains has said it is working with health officials after an outbreak of Covid at its site in north Wales.
The Cake Crew said 42 members of staff have tested positive for the virus at the production facility in Bala, Gwynedd.
The firm employs 330 people making over a million cupcakes a week.
It said those identified and their contacts were now self-isolating.
"Everyone who is affected are being contacted by the local Test, Trace and Protect teams and provided with additional advice for themselves, their household and other contacts," said a statement from a joint incident response team, which includes the company, health board officials and Public Health Wales, and both Gwynedd and Shropshire councils.
The response team said a pupil from Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn in the town has also tested positive for Covid linked to the cake factory outbeak.
They are also self-isolating, along with close contacts at the 3-18 school campus.
"We send our best wishes to all who have been impacted and urge them to continue to follow the advice provided to help stop the spread of the virus," added officials.
The outbreak has already taken the Bala and Mawddwy area to the position as Wales' highest current case-rate hotspot, although only results from more than five days ago are recorded so far.
The area has only had 122 positive cases through the whole of the pandemic, and had been the 12th lowest rate of more than 400 communities across Wales.