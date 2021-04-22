Llanelli mud rescue: Girl, 3, and grandfather 'well and truly stuck'
- Published
A girl, three, and her grandfather sparked a major rescue when they got stuck in mud with their dog after she chased it on a beach, rescuers say.
The pair had become "well and truly stuck", at North Dock, Llanelli, on Wednesday, rescuer Nigel Richards said.
Fortunately, the tide was out at the time.
"The 79-year-old grandfather went out to try and rescue both of them and then he himself got entrapped," said Mr Richards, of Bury Port Coastguard.
After the three were helped out of danger - by a team that involved volunteer coastguards, fire crews and a specialist mud rescue team - none of them needed medical treatment, he confirmed.
Mr Richards, coxswain and coastguard station officer, told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast said: "As far as we are aware, the best news or information we got is that the dog initially ran out onto the mud and the three-year-old ran after the dog.
"When we arrived, from the shore they looked as if they were deep in mud but when we got out to the rock armour itself, they were well and truly stuck up to their knees in mud.
"Both of them were quite distressed, and there were concerns for the elderly gentleman."
He said after bringing them back to the shore they were attended by paramedics.
"Everyone seemed perfectly okay," Mr Richards added.
He said the area was considered a "hotspot" because it is "prone to mud".
"Because it's an estuary the tide will move the sand, and it will move the mud to different areas," Mr Richards continued.
"Mud can be in one particular area which will be soft and dangerous and the following week it will change to hard sand - so it's quite difficult."