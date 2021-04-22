Haverfordwest house fire: Marie Bellingham was 'loving mother'
- Published
A woman whose body was found following a house fire was a loving mother to seven boys, her family have said.
Marie Bellingham, 46, died in the blaze in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on Monday night
Dyfed-Powys Police officers found her body at the property in Siskin Close after fire crews had been called at about 22:45 BST. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
A family tribute said her children were "heartbroken at the loss of their mum".
It continued: "The boys are extremely grateful to the support and generosity they have been shown by the community at this sad time.
"They want to thank everyone for this, as well as the privacy and respect that is being allowed to them."
A joint investigation into the cause is being carried out with the fire service, the force said.
The coroner has been informed about the death.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had broken out on the ground floor before it spread through the whole of the two-floor house.
It took fire crews more than three hours to put out the blaze, it added.
The service said no-one else was reported at the property and its crews helped in evacuating the adjoining terraced properties.