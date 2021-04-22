Wrexham Maelor Hospital evacuated amid security alert
Dozens of police officers are at hospital in north Wales investigating after staff and patients had to be evacuated.
Eyewitnesses said they arrived at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and the building was cleared at 13:15 BST.
Both ends of the road leading to the hospital are blocked by officers, at Watery Road and Croesnewydd Road.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board has asked people not to attend planned appointments on Thursday.
One nurse said she was told there was an "ongoing incident".
The woman, who did not want to be named, said people were evacuated from the building and were later asked to move further back in the car park.
Tonya Hinds, 26, from Caia Park, Wrexham, said she has been in the hospital with her family since 13:30, and now was unable to leave.
"It's very hectic here, you can tell something not right," she said.
"It is stressful and worrying with two kids under five.
"The nurses are fabulous helping me keep my girls occupied."
She is being held with her daughters and partner in the main outpatients department.
Police are not allowing anyone in or out currently, she added.
BBC reporter Sarah Easedale, who is at the scene, said one woman, who was supposed to be having a C-section at 14:00, had been admitted inside on a stretcher.
Police tweeted that they were investigating an incident at the hospital.
The 800-bed district general hospital was opened by Wales' only British Prime Minister David Lloyd George in 1934.
Eyewitness Stuart Lloyd, 44, said: "I arrived just after 13:30 at the Maelor just to find that police cars were blocking the entrance with flashing lights - unmarked cars and marked cars.
"We've subsequently seen an awful lot of people turn up - more police officers - and they've literally shut all avenues in and they're not letting people out either, although they have allowed a few ambulances to come and go.
"They're not even letting people cross over the road, so at the moment I'm stuck outside the A&E department. There's a couple of other people - a pregnant lady - and we're all just trapped between hedges."
