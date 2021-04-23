Aberdare: People queue overnight for new homes
Thirteen houses have sold in less than three hours after dozens of people slept outside an estate agent to bid for new homes in Aberdare.
Up to 30 people arrived at Bidmead Cook on Thursday with chairs, blankets and prosecco, preparing for a long wait.
Estate agent Gavin Williams said he had never seen buyers queuing overnight in his professional life.
The scenes - more than 18 hours before the 14 homes went on sale - were described as "completely bonkers."
Angharad Hamilton-Shaw, 32, from Cwmaman, was first in line having began queuing at 15:15 BST the previous day.
"Originally we planned to go queue at midnight but with more interest, the time got earlier and earlier," she said.
"And it's a good job we did as the next person came around four o'clock.
"People were still coming in the early hours and then walking away once they asked those of us queuing which properties we were interested in - it was really heart-breaking."
Ms Hamilton-Shaw said family and friends queued through the night in shifts to make sure to help secure her "forever home."
"It has been really emotional, just feelings of excitement and anxiety," she said.
"It was really cold throughout the night, but everyone seemed to be in good spirits and that helped pass the time.
"And technically those of us that have got the properties are now all neighbours and we have made friends for once we move in."
Fellow estate agent director Jeanne Fry-Thomas said she "couldn't believe my eyes" at the scenes and that colleagues had handed out coffee and donuts overnight to those waiting.
The site called Cwm Heulwen, has three-bedroom properties priced at £184,950 and with four-bed homes coming in at £320,000.
Currently, the average house price in Wales is £209,723, according to the Principality Building Society.
Ms Thomas said homebuyers were now looking for extra space.
"People want gardens and more space," she said.
"It's bouncing and it's completely bonkers. It's local people, people moving from outside the area, investors - it's madness, our busiest offices are all the valleys offices.
"And we just don't have the stock. The demand is there, but we don't have the properties."
'Absolutely unbelievable'
Bidmead Cook said the houses are off-plan and they are the second phase of a development by Welsh family-owned company, Davis Homes.
Developer Matthew Davis said he was "flummoxed" by the situation.
The 42-year-old, from Pontyclun, said: "The housing market is strong but this is absolutely unbelievable.
"The first lady decided to park up and camp mid-afternoon and it must have created a situation where people thought they should start queuing as well."