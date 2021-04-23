Tomasz Waga: Third person charged with murder over Cardiff death
A third man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old man died after being found in a Cardiff street.
Tomasz Waga, from Poland but living in Essex, was found unconscious by a dogwalker in Westville Road, Penylan, on 28 January at about 23:30 GMT.
South Wales Police confirmed a 25-year-old from the Tottenham area of London would appear before Cardiff magistrates charged with his murder.
Two other men have already been charged in connection with Mr Waga's death.
They have both been remanded in custody and are awaiting trial.