Carmarthenshire A48 crash leaves three injured
Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious collision in Carmarthenshire.
Two of the victims had to be cut free by fire crews after they became trapped in a vehicle in the crash on the A48 between Cross Hands and Pont Abraham.
The road is shut eastbound but has reopened westbound, with delays until junction 48 in Llanelli. Traffic Wales urged motorists to avoid the area.
Crews were called at about 12:45 BST, Mid and West Wales Fire Service said.
