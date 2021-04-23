Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women
Wales manager and former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women.
He is accused of causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s at an address in Salford last November.
Mr Giggs, of Worsley, is also charged with coercive or controlling behaviour between 2017 and 2020.
He has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 28 April.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were called at 22:05 BST on 1 November, to reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed assistant manager Robert Page will take charge of Wales at this summer's European Championships.
Page will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.