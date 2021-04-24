Covid: Police pledge to break up crowds at hotspots
Police have pledged to clamp down on anyone causing anti-social behaviour at hotspots over the weekend.
Dispersal orders have been put in place in Cardiff Bay, Swansea, Ogmore-by-Sea and Barry Island, giving South Wales Police powers to break up crowds.
Action is also being taken in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, due to concerns about "possible anti-social behaviour".
From Saturday, six people from six different households can meet outdoors under revised Covid rules.
The action comes after criticism of people gathering in large numbers in Cardiff Bay and further afield.
North Wales Police said it was putting on extra patrols as it was anticipating the area would "get very busy this weekend".