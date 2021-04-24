Covid: Friends soak up the sun as lockdown restrictions ease in Wales
By Rebecca John
BBC Wales Today
- Published
Friends have been soaking up the sun and meeting outdoors for the first time in months under new relaxed lockdown rules.
From Saturday, six people from six households are able to meet outdoors in Wales.
Elen Derrick was delighted to be able to see Fiona Rutherford and two other pals in Llandaff Fields, Cardiff.
The four were celebrating finishing a 10km run with a cup of coffee in the park's Cafe Castan.
Elen, from Llandaff, said: "I run with a group of friends and have been for a number of years and we have not been able to run together.
"The four of us met up today for the first time and we're celebrating with a 10km run with a cuppa."
The 48-year-old believed the eased restrictions gave "hope for the future".
"And the rates are coming down which is great," she said.
"I think it's really good for mental health as well."
Fiona, 53, from Llandaff, said: "It's absolutely fantastic because we are used to running in a group.
"We always do sport together and it has been really sad not to have that companionship.
"We really enjoy running and being outside, and it is the first time we have been able to get together as a group for a really long time.
"It's wonderful."
Elin Llyr, from Victoria Park, thought it was "lovely" restrictions had been eased.
"It's been a really long year for everyone and I think now that the weather is nice we can meet outside," the 35-year-old said.
"I think it's been a long time coming really.
"Even though we have been sticking to the rules, we have been seeing people doing this for a number of weeks, so it is nice now that it is actually allowed."
Since March, up to six people from a maximum of two households were allowed to meet outdoors after Wales' stay local lockdown rule ended.
But that was eased further on Saturday to allow six people from six different households to meet outside, excluding children aged under 11.
However, police have warned people not to congregate in hotspots, with dispersal orders in place at a number of beauty spots this weekend, giving police powers to break up crowds.
From Monday, restaurants and cafes will also be able to re-open to serve customers al-fresco.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the move was guided by the fact there was a lower risk of catching Covid outdoors.
It comes after the Welsh government announced gyms could reopen earlier than previously planned.
What is the Covid case rate in Wales?
Wales went into lockdown just before Christmas following concern over a rise in cases - data showed that all of the UK's seven most infected local authority areas were in Wales.
Now Wales has the lowest Covid case rate in the UK - around 15 cases per 100,000 people - with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated.
The number of Covid patients in hospitals in Wales has also dropped to its lowest level.