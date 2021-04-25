Merthyr Tydfil: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
A 26-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil has been charged with attempted murder, following a stabbing.
A 32-year-old man was stabbed following an incident on the football fields in Gelli Deg, Merthyr Tydfil, on 22 April.
He has now been discharged from Prince Charles Hospital, police say.
Three men, aged 47, 37 and 27, all local to the area, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on conditional bail pending enquiries.
South Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
