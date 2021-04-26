Newport: Woman's death linked to man who died in car park fall
- Published
Police are treating the death of a woman at a house near Newport as suspicious after linking it to another death in the city on the same day.
The woman's body was found at an address in Monnow Way, Bettws, at about 18:15 BST on Sunday.
Less than two hours earlier, a man was seen falling from the Kingsway car park in the city centre.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious, Gwent Police said.
Inquiries into both deaths are ongoing.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.