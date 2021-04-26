Radio DJ Kevin Johns abused naive boy, court told
A long-serving radio presenter sexually abused a "naive" teenager 40 years ago, a court has heard.
Kevin Johns, 60, denies two charges of indecent assault against a 14-year-old boy.
Caernarfon Crown Court heard the offences took place at the teen's house.
Mr Johns was at his home to look after the boy while his mother was in hospital, the jury was told.
At the opening of the trial, the jury were shown a lengthy police interview in which the accuser explained how the two assaults happened on a summer's evening.
He described Mr Johns, aged about 20 at the time, as "charming" while he had been "gullible", "naive" and someone who had had "a sheltered upbringing".
The complainant explained the defendant was not someone he had known well. He was the son of a friend of his father and came round to help take care of him while his mother was in hospital.
He described how the defendant had begun quizzing him about whether he had a girlfriend and talking about things of a sexual nature.
"I was quite shocked," the man told police in his interview.
He said the defendant "kept pushing the barriers, the boundaries" and it led to the accused carrying out two sexual assaults on him.
"I don't know how it happened," he said
"The whole situation to me was a shock. I was like a rabbit in the headlights," he told officers.
'Gripping fear'
After the incident, he said Mr Johns told him to tell no-one what had happened and that he would get into a great deal of trouble if he did.
He described how he felt after the incident, saying: "It was like a fear. A real gripping fear. I can't describe to you what that fear was like."
He also described the long-term impact of the alleged assault.
"I put a lid on it. I put it in a box in my brain. I feel like I'm stuck in a room with no doors," he told officers.
He got upset during the police interview at times as he described how he felt dirty because of what had happened and had not told people "because you don't want to upset people".
The only people he had ever told were his sister and his wife.
Prosecution counsel Elen Owen told the jury the incident only came to light because the accuser's sister told a police officer that her brother had been a victim of a sexual offence when younger.
She said the police were "very diligent" and followed up the information.
Mr Johns was described by the judge as "well-known in the Swansea area".
The trial continues.