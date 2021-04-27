Kevin Johns trial: Victim in no doubt radio DJ abused him, court hears
A radio DJ accused of sexually assaulting a child 40 years ago is the victim of mistaken identity, his defence team has told a court.
Kevin Johns, 60, is accused of indecently assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the early 1980s in Swansea.
But his alleged victim told Caernarfon Crown Court he is incapable of lying and he is certain who attacked him.
Mr Johns denies two charges of sexual assault, allegedly carried out while the victim's mother was in hospital.
On the second day of the defendant's trial his alleged victim, who cannot be identified, told the jury there was no possibility he could have confused Mr Johns, who would have been about 20 at the time, with someone else.
Asked by Elen Owen, prosecuting, if he was telling the truth about being abused by Mr Johns while he was staying at the boy's home, he replied: "Yes I am.
"My wife asked me what I've bought her for Christmas and I fold like a deck of cards. I can't not tell her."
'I remember that person'
But Matthew Roberts, defending, asked the man how he would have recognised Mr Johns after so many years.
He replied: "A person has certain characteristics. There are some things that don't change. Even as they age, you say 'I remember that person'."
"I'm telling the truth to the best of my knowledge. I'm not good with words."
But Mr Roberts said he had got the wrong person, and showed him a photograph of Mr Johns with a full beard in 1981.
"You say that Kevin Johns had some stubble, as if he hadn't shaved? Kevin Johns had a full beard in 1981 - how did you miss that?"," he said.
"Isn't the reality that you've got the wrong person in this case?"
The trial continues.