Machen mountain blaze burns for fourth day
- Published
Residents are feeling "a lot of anxiety" as a mountain fire continues to burn for a fourth day.
The blaze on Machen mountain near Caerphilly was one of around 80 started deliberately across south Wales, with 100 breaking out in the last 24 hours.
Crews in north Wales have also tackled a fire on the Great Orme in Llandudno.
South Wales Fire Service said crews had had to retreat from one fire overnight as the terrain was too dangerous to work on in the dark.
Firefighters are returning again to the scene in Miskin, Mountain Ash, in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
On Monday night people living in Machen were advised to close doors and windows in the area because of smoke.
The flames have moved closer to homes although none were evacuated, South Wales Fire Service said.
Ben Cottam, from Machen, told BBC Radio Wales: "The whole of the mountain is smoking and smouldering.
"At the back of the house we can see the fire is still smouldering - the helicopter started dousing the fire again this morning.
"The fire crews have been absolutely immense."
Jason Evans, head of risk reduction at South Wales Fire and Rescue, said the last few days had been a "particularly challenging period".
"The last 24 hours in the south Wales area have been particularly busy and challenging for the service.
"We've had over 100 wildfire incidents. They've been very resource intensive for our crews on the ground but also our control room staff in particular.
"The fires are very visible on our valleys hillsides so the control room have taken a huge volume of calls - in the last 24 hours 500 calls."
Up to 50 firefighters at a time were tackling the blaze in Machen.
Mr Cottam said locals had been "very concerned" over the last few days.
'Concerning few days'
"It was only when darkness fell you realised how much of it was still alight," he explained.
"It's quite sobering when you look out the window and see a fire that size not really far away from the line of houses.
"It's been a very busy, concerning few days for residents in Machen."
He said the community had rallied round to buy the crews pizza and drinks.
"There was a lot of anxiety," he added. "It's very, very sad to see what happened - it's an important habitat up there."